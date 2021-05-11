Thriller on Triller – Carroll to fight American on new platform and historic Miami card

Jono Carroll [19(5)-1(0)-1] is set for a potential thriller on a Triller card.

‘King Kong’ has secured a slot on a massive and even historic Miami-hosted fight night.

The Dubliner will fight for the second time this year on the undercard of pound for pound star and undisputed lightweight champion Teófimo López’s title defence against George Kambosos Jr at Miami’s loanDepot Park on June 19.

The card also features a unification clash between WBC and WBO titlist Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. WBA and IBF belt holder Elin Cederroos, making it the first card ever to have men’s and women’s undisputed title fights.

The clash also plays out on the Triller platform, the PPV subscription service behind the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr event, some of Youtuber Jake Paul’s clashes and the Evander Holyfield vs Kevin McBride exhibition. It’s the kind of platform Carroll’s energy and pre-fight vibrancy will be most welcomed on.

Providing the opposition for the 29-year-old southpaw will be Andy Vences [23(12)-2(0)-1]. The American is a close friend of the main eventer, Lopez and was previously Top Rank promoted and is managed by Peter Kahn, Chief Boxing Officer, Triller Fight Club.

In that regard, it appears the Spanish-based Dub may be the away corner fighter in this one.

However, he will fancy his chances especially considering Vences has lost two of his last three fights.

The clash between the Irish and American fighter is for the WBC International silver ranking title.

The fight is also former world title challenger Carroll’s second since surprise defeat to Maxi Hughes last summer, he bounced back from that reverse with a win over the previously undefeated Romic Airapetean in Malaga in March.

Speaking after that win Carroll said:

“I’m hoping to get a big fight next. If not I’m just going to try stay active, keep my head down, stay in the gym, always learn and stay humble.

“To be honest I am just enjoying the whole process and the journey right now, it’s fun. I have just been so dedicated the last couple of months. I have nothing coming up and I have been on it since Christmas,” he said before refusing to follow his normal name drop policy.

“I have no call outs right now. I just want to stay humble. I am on cloud nine right now.”