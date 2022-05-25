Conor Cooke turns to bare knuckle boxing

Conor Cooke is the latest Irish boxer to turn to bare knuckle boxing.

The Antrim fighter has confirmed he ‘decided to jump into bare knuckle game’ and will debut on June 25.

In fact, ‘Da Crook’ goes straight into a title fight and challenges for the Irish strap on BKB Ireland’s first-ever show.

The cruiserweight follows in the footsteps of Bray’s Regan Buckley who registered a debut BKB win in Manchester earlier this month. However, his move won’t raise as many eyebrows as his pro game frustrations have been well versed and he has experience in other combat sports.

Still, members of the boxing family will point out the fact that the semi pro scene, and now bare knuckle boxing, seem a better option for fighters looking to get busy proves how broken the pro boxing is in Ireland.

Cooke has been one of the more unfortunate fighters in recent years. After pushing to 3-0 he was kick on keen and eager to fight anyone.

The former Boxing Ireland fighter secured a shot at Welsh champion Nathan Thorley [14(6)-0] but twice seen that fight fall through, much to his frustration. A proposed keep busy fight on an MHD card also didn’t materialise as the pandemic continued to hamper Cooke’s ability to go to work.

He has now moved into bare knuckle boxing to quench his thirst for action and will fight for an Irish title in Dublin this summer.