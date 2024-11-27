INTRODUCING – Hijjah McMahon

Hijjah McMahon plans to go full throttle as he makes the move from semi-pro to pro on Friday night.

It’s pro chapter one on the Chapter 2 card for the Belfast man as he makes his debut on JB Promotions’ latest installment at the Red Cow.

The Dee Walsh-trained boxer goes into his paid bow on the back of a semi-pro knockout run and is intent on continuing the streak.

“I predict a third round stoppage win on Friday night,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

Easier said than done when you are up against one of the tougher away fighters on the circuit, Octavian Gratii. However, McMahon won’t be too upset if he is met with stern resistance.

“I’ll not go looking it if it comes happy days, if not the win is the most important thing, ” he adds before hinting at his power when giving his background in the sport.

“I have been fighting a long time now. It actually started with MMA and then into the semi-pro boxing circuit where I was unbeaten and stopped my last load of opponents.”

No doubt manager Jay Byrne picked Gratti, a boxer who comes to fight and has only been stopped three times in 71 defeats, to give the debutant rounds, particularly as he rarely got them on the semi-pro circuit.

“I’m extremely excited for Friday night it’s been 9 months since my last fight and it only lasted 40 seconds, so I’m itching to get back in the ring and showcase what I can do in my pro debut.”

Those in his team believe McMahon has the ability to do well domestically and are confident he will have a fan-friendly style. The former MMA operator has no amateur background but does believe he needs one as he comes with a somewhat polished pro-style.

“Turning pro was my ambition. I feel my style is suited to the pro ranks. Myself and my team knew it was time to make the step,” he continues before discussing how he will approach the paid game.

“I’m taking it as it comes at the minute. First I have a job to do on Friday, that’s my short-term goal, the fight in front of me. But I think if I keep improving and progressing at the rate I have been the ceiling can be very high for me.”