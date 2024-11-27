INTRODUCING – Owen Corrigan

Forget America, Australia is the land of opportunity when it comes to Irish boxers according to Owen Corrigan.

Corrigan becomes the Irish pro operating in Oz when he punches for pay for the first time on Thunderdome 48 Metro City, Northbridge on Friday.

The Dubliner believes he couldn’t be better placed to launch a successful career, stressing there is no place like Down Under for an Irish boxer on the up.

“Australia is definitely the land of opportunity,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve thought massively about how I’d get on back home for my debut. I’ve done 100-plus tickets and gotten’ some great sponsors on board here. I don’t think I’d be able to do that back home. It would be a small fish in a big pond, were as there’s serious potential here. That thing of the Irish abroad, we will help out other Irish people, plus Aussies love to watch fights too.”

Another plus with regard to boxing in Australia is the propensity to make good fights early. It means there is always a risk of losing early but the rewards are massive in terms of titles and potential career advancement.

“One big difference is there’s no journeymen here you’re going straight in the deep end,” notes Corrigan before pointing out that helped the likes of world champion TJ Doheny, World title challenger Denis Hogan and big fight regular Darragh Foley.

“I’d love to go down a path the likes of Denis Hogan went. I also like how Darragh Foley navigated his career. I’m definitely not going to be just another boxer.”

It’s not quite in at the deep end for the cruiserweight this weekend, but not the shallow either. xx is an awkward panto villian, comes with a winning record and can punch.

“He looks a bit mad,” notes Corrigan.

“I’ve heard a thing or two of him and seen his fights, he’s an entertainer. He’s also got three wins two of which were knockouts, so I’ve got to be aware of that but if I’m gonna focus on me.”

The former Enniskerry and Monkstown amateur, who represented the Canary Islands in the Spanish Elites wasn’t long finding his boxing home when he moved to Australia and didn’t have to be asked twice to turn over.

“Things weren’t really going my way outside the ring [at home], so I decided to pack up my bags and move to Australia.

“I arrived on a Wednesday morning I found a boxing gym by Wednesday evening. I had three amateur fights here, won two lost one and felt now is the best time to turn pro. I’ve all the experience and physical capacity to go very far as a pro and always wanted to turn pro since I started boxing.

“I never had too many ambitions in the amateur ring. I more or less saw it as an apprenticeship for the pro game. I’ve landed in a great gym with a fantastic community and plenty of support to help me succeed as a professional athlete.”

Like any real pro fan, there is one thing in particular that excites ‘The Bomber’ about his pro bow.

” I am very excited to get in and fight, but the most exciting part for me is the walkout. I’ve managed to do very well in ticket sales, so there’ll be some roar when the music goes off,” he adds before sharing his goals.

“Short-term goals are to get as many learning fights in as possible. I’m going to have to do it the hard way and really invest in myself. I may have to go on the road, but I definitely see a WA State title in 2025. I’d love to build to an Australasian title. I’m extremely confident in my capabilities. I work hard and nothing is stopping me from fighting for a world title. It’s one hundred percent possible.

“I’d like to think the fans can expect entertainment, I’m not a shit talker or anything but I love a scrap and always look for challenges.”