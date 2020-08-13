Pierce O’Leary showing London Levels







Having been carefully polished up, Pierce O’Leary [5(2)-0] is confident he is ready to be put on display.

The Dublin light welterweight scored the biggest win of his young career last night in Wakefield, a result which came after a big move.

O’Leary is now based out of the iBox Gym in London alongside Caoimhin Agyarko and believes this switch away from Dublin is helping him rise through the levels.

Levels were evident last night when his crushed the previously-undefeated Jacob Quinn at Production Park Studios and O’Leary is feeling a more mature fighter since uprooting to England.

While moving abroad at 20 may be intimidating for some, the driven O’Leary is revelling in his new surroundings.

‘Big Bang’ explained how “I moved to Al Smith so the last nine weeks I’ve after being based in London, training really hard, getting top quality sparring.”

“It’s been amazing,” he noted before revealing that he had no problems with the relocation.

O’Leary outlined how “I was more excited to get over, get the experience, get out of my comfort zone.”

“At home I was in my comfort zone. Even though I was training 120%, dieting 100%, everything else has just went from 100% up to 1000% since I went to London, it was amazing, it was great.”

Stepping up his training, O’Leary has been getting good sparring with the likes of Michael McKinson and he is feeling the benefits.

The former amateur underage star described how “basically, they’ve just been polishing me up. I’m taking my time.”

“I’ve after been sparring six and eight rounds. It was good to get them in, it means I’m past that barrier now. I know how to pace myself for the longer rounds.”

“I’ve been in there with good opponents as well, it’s been really good, a great experience.”

On the night O’Leary was way too good for Quinn and he said that “it was tremendous, it was good to get back after five months, after the pandemic.”

“I’m really, really happy. I couldn’t be happier. Preparation went really, really well. Nine hard weeks of solid training plus then what I was doing in the Lockdown.”