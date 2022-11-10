Thomas O’Toole happy to stare danger in the face

Thomas O’Toole [4(3)-0] admits he takes a ‘huge’ step up against a proper big man in America this weekend.

The Galway light heavyweight takes on Joe Jones [13(10)-6(3)] at the Freeport (I.B.E.W.) Hall, Dorchester on Saturday night and goes into the fight aware of the dangers that await.

Jones comes into the fight on the back of two defeats but has fought all of his career to this point up at heavyweight and has proven himself a puncher at the weight.

In fact, the 27-year-old American knocked out 10 of the 13 heavyweights he beat, including Junior Wright last year.

He poses and threat and represents a genuine test for a fighter with just four wins under his belt, the Ryan Roche guided, O’Toole knows as much but is looking forward to the challenge nonetheless.

“This is a huge step up very against a dangerous opponent. I’m really looking forward to the test,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s much bigger but we have an agreed weight so as long as he makes it I can’t complain, but definitely a tough fight for only my fifth outing.”

Jones does represent a risk but he can present the Westerner with great reward. ‘The Kid’ believes victory in America on Saturday will set him up nicely for a big 2023.

“Winning this fight would definitely shoot me up the rankings and put me in a good position going into 2023,” he adds before stressing he hasn’t changed his training approach despite the change in difficulty opponent level.

“Camp hasn’t been too different, maybe more rounds sparring and step up in strength work, but we always try to make a game plan for each opponent.”

O’Toole, a Celtic Eagles graduate, has called for a fight with Kerry puncher Kevin Cronin, who looks set to fight Jamie Morrissey at super middleweight early next year.

The Connemara man says he backed up the call out with an offer only for it to be rejected..

“The fight was offered to Cronin but the offer was declined.”