Vlad Intentions – Belujsky coming to stop DAZN bill topper

A buoyant ‘Big Bad Vlad’ Belujsky [12(8)-4(1)-1] believes both Shakeel Phinn [23(16)-3(0)-1] and massive opportunity are there for the taking this weekend.

The Cork puncher fights ‘The Jamaican Juggernaut’ on top of a DAZN broadcast card at the CAA Centre in Brampton on Saturday night and is extremely confident he can change his career.

The Mitchelstown-based 27-year-old feels he has the beating of the home favourite and plans to stop him to become a name in Canada.

‘The Slovak Rebel’ suggests United Promotions will need a new main man to top their DAZN cards after he extinguishes Pinn’s star on Saturday and is ready to step in if needs be.

“He is heading these DAZN cards and he’s nothing special, so there is a big opportunity there for me,” Belujsky told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m just 27 and this guy is coming to an end, he is 32, and he doesn’t have much left, so it’s not just a great opportunity for me it’s great timing as well,” he adds before revealing, as usual, he comes with bad intentions.

“I hope for a first-round knockout. I go for that all the time, but we don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I hope to stop him, I think he’s there for the taking, his defence is not that great. I don’t want to leave any doubts and let it go to a decision in Canada.”

Big chances are nothing new to Belujsky, although possibly not this big, he has had TV fights against named opponents previously.

However, what he hasn’t had was notice to go with the opportunity. That changed this time around and he claims it’s made a huge difference.

“This is a big opportunity for me. It’s also the first time I’ve had proper notice. All my other big fights and the fights I lost were fights offered to me at a week’s notice or even four of five days out, whereas now I have had a proper camp, so I’ll show what I can do.

“I’ve been training every day for the last seven weeks. I’ve been really dedicated this time, bringing the work and it’s made a big difference. I was always very busy before. I’m still busy now but I’ve really prioritized boxing ahead of this fight. Boxing always came last before but now I’ve put it first and people will see the difference on Saturday.”

In a bid to give DAZN a fight of some note, Belujsky, who was last seen going the distance with Jack Cullen in Manchester in April, claims United Promotions have made a huge mistake – and suggests Phinn’s inner circle know as much.

“They are in definitely in trouble,” he adds. “I think they have overlooked me. I was meant to fight this guy before and his trainer didn’t want to put him in with me, they said he wasn’t ready.

“We were trying to fight him for his last fight, three or four months ago, but they said he needed one more step up first. Then he fought a journeyman and struggled with him over seven rounds.”