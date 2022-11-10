Introducing – Danny Boyle

It’s more than just about getting a win for debutant Danny Boyle this Saturday night.

The Donegal light heavyweight punches for pay for the first time on a Goodwin Sports promotion at the York Hall on Saturday night.

Debuts are generally a free hit and the Ulster title winner would have been forgiven for taking a routine introduction – but Boyle doesn’t want anything free and plans to earn a shot at a pro title as quickly as possible.

As a result, he opens with a tough debut test and trades leather with Robbie Chapman [10(2)-21(2)-1] this weekend.

‘The Camden Caretaker’ has turned journeyman in recent years but is always competitive and game, he upset separate 4-0 fighters in the summer and comes into this fight on the back of two draws.

He’s a challenge for any early-days fighter, a real test for a debutant and it seems Boyle wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m very excited to get in the ring for the first time as a pro as it’s going to be a new and exciting chapter in my career,” he tells Irish-boxing.com before discussing the fight that awaits.

“Robbie is a very experienced fighter and I’m expecting him to be very durable and tricky on the night but I want to test myself early on. I feel taking a fight with someone who’s been around as long as him is going to benefit me a lot going forward,” he adds before expressing a belief he has the game plan and style to beat the Brit.

“I expect a tough fight on Saturday but from his style, I feel Robbie leaves a lot of opportunities that I can capitalise on. I feel I will be able to use my jab and footwork to control the fight.”

That skill set won’t just be on display this weekend but will be an approach that Boyle will employ throughout his career.

“Fans can expect to see fast and accurate punches from me as well as quick footwork, I have been working a lot on my timing and movement in the last year.”

Boyle, who trains under former British and European champion Terry Dunstan at the Fort Galaxy Gym in London, has a solid enough amateur background and comes to the pros on the back of semi-pro experience. As a result, the Steve Goodwin managed prospect should be able to progress at a fast enough pace.

He points his gaze is firmly fixed on Saturday but he does have title ambitions.

“My short-term goals are to get past Robbie first and foremost but after that, I am looking to take bigger challenges, step up each fight and try to get my way to a title as soon as possible,” he comments before discussing why he turned over now.

“I felt that I’m at a good age now and have a lot of experience behind me from both amateur and unlicensed boxing. I also feel that I’m ready for the challenges at professional level.”