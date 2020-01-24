Logo



Irish Invasion – Niall Kennedy to top Paddy’s week Boston bill – Joe Ward and Ray Moylette also appear

By | on January 24, 2020 |
Niall Kennedy [13(1)-1] looks set to top an Irish heavy St Patrick’s week card in Boston.

The Wexford heavyweight appears on the top of a bill that includes European Championship medalist Ray Moylette [11(4)-1(0)]as well as six time major amateur medal winner Joe Ward [0-1(1)]

All three will appear on the annual Murphy’s Boxing St Patrick’s Card and will trade leather at the House of Blues in Boston on March 14.

Indeed, all three will look to return to winning ways on the card.

Irish-boxing.com believes ‘Boom Boom Baz’ will top the card, which suggests he may be in a sizable enough fight.

The 35-year-old was beaten by Olympian Devin Vargas in what was meant to be his serious breakthrough fight back in August.

Although he didn’t raise it at the time, Kennedy suffered the recurrence of a back injury during the fight announcements and has only returned to training this month.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter will be looking for a return to winning ways and may get another testing foe considering he is keen to push on.

Vargas, who has fought twice since against emerging big men, winning one and losing the other and fought Andy Ruiz before his brush with the Irish law, won’t be in the opposite corner.

Kennedy has House of Blues and Paddy’s Day previous having fought on three of the last four Murphy’s March shows.

Kennedy’s Celtic Warrior Gym stable mate Moylette also appears.

The Mayo man fights for the first time in over a year at the House of Blues.

‘Sugar Ray’ was last seen losing in a WBC ranking title fight against Christian Uruzquieta live on TG4 in December 2018.

The lightweight will end a frustrating period out of the ring against a yet to be confirmed opponent.

Ward will look for his first pro win on the card. The former amateur standout suffered a freak injury during his debut against Marco Delgado in Madison Square Garden last October.

He has recovered, is back training and planning to appear on the card.

Irish light middleweight champion Craig O’Brien is another with Murphy’s links and has been linked with a move down to welterweight and a Spring American return. However, Irish-boxing.com understands he won’t be out alongside his fellow Pascal Collins trained fighters on March 14.

dpg


