Tommy Hyde to continue his rise Down Under

Tommy Hyde will look to continue his early career rise Down Under.

The nomadic super middleweight will add another stamp to his regularly used passport as he plans to get a fight in Australia.

Since turning over the NoWhere2Hyde boxer has fought all across America, brought boxing back to Cork and set his sights on a new destination.

After defeating Noah Kidd in impressive fashion at the Mohegan Sun Casino on Saturday night, the BUI Celtic champion shared Aussie plans.

“I will now have a couple of weeks off Stateside before I start training camp again hopefully for a fight in Australia sometime in August,” Hyde said when speaking to the Cork Echo.

The move is in keeping with the Hyde pro approach. He’s taken every opportunity to establish and develop a relationship with fans from various territories.

Rumour suggests the 25-year-old will invoke his mandatory status and fight for the Irish title in Cork in November and an August time frame fits into that.

However, it’s now very unlikely Hyde will add further Cork interest to any Callum Walsh homecoming card.

‘The Governor’ was speaking after registering a sixth pro stoppage win.

Reflecting on another impressive early finish and that win over American Noah Kidd he added: “I am delighted with my performance and victory tonight as I was up against a very experienced fighter.

“He was a tricky guy but I kept to my game plan and discipline to get the job done.

“I came close to getting him out of the ring in the second round, however, he showed all his experience to survive.

“As once I knew I hurt him my confidence grew, but I couldn’t get carried away.”