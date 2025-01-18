AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

LIVE RESULTS – National Youth Competition

The first National competition of the new year concludes in the National Stadium today.

Young talent from around the country contest the National Youth Competition. Irish-boxing.com is in attendance and will be posting live results.

  1. 44kg   Jasmine McCarthy (Setanta L)  W/O
  2. 44kg   Dillon Donnelly (St Pauls A) W/O
  3. 46kg   Emily Midwinter (Rosslare) V Ava McCabe (Jobstown) – MCCABE WINS 5-0
  4. 46kg   Alekesesj Lazic (St Nicholas) V Robert Quinn (St Pauls A) – LAZIC WINS 5-0
  5. 48kg   Abbey Molloy (Sacred Heart D) V Ella Joy Thompson (Setanta L) MOLLOY WINS 3-2
  6. 48kg   Kurt Kinsella (Monkstown D) V Caoimhin Connelly (Twin Towns) CONNELLY WINS 4-1
  7. 50kg   Isabel Nolan (Santry) V Skye Ward (Neilstown)
  8. 51kg   Michael Reilly (St Pauls Waterford) W/O
  9. 52kg   Jessica Gallagher (Mulhuddart) V Kayleigh Byrne (Gorey)
  10. 54kg   Elma Barry (Setanta L) W/O
  11. 54kg   Matthew McDonagh (Dukes) V James McCann (St Monicas)
  12. 57kg   Tiegan Farrelly (Dunboyne) V Grace Conway (Tredagh)
  13. 57kg   Lochlainn Beagan (Sean Dorans) V Sean McCusker (Dealgan)
  14. 60kg   Kelsey Langan (Ballina) W/O
  15. 60kg   Aodhan Scott (Glengormley) V Daniel Hunter (Corpus Christi)
  16. 63.5kg Louis Griffin (Portlaoise) V Patrick Kelly (St Abbans/ Kilmyshall)
  17. 66kg   Sarah Murphy (St Brigids Kildare) W/O
  18. 67kg   John Donoghue (Olympic L) V Calvin Farrell (Brochagh)
  19. 70kg   Chloe Poleon (Dunboyne) W/O
  20. 71kg   Kane Brannigan (Lisburn) V Rati Abuladze (Togher)
  21. 75kg   Nessa Tabachuk (Celtic Eagles) V Alexandra Whittaker (Underdog)
  22. 75kg   John Crowley (St Martha’s) V Jason Whelan (Dublin Docklands)
  23. 80kg   Chulainn McDonnell (Whitechurch) V Edvin Volodkevic (Spartacus)
  24. 86kg   Denis Muntean (Bracken) V Shay O’Dowd (Swords)
  25. 92kg Christopher Stokes (Crumlin) W/O
  26. 92+kg Michael Olaloko (Swords) V Owen Piegza (Top End)

