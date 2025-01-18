LIVE RESULTS – National Youth Competition
The first National competition of the new year concludes in the National Stadium today.
Young talent from around the country contest the National Youth Competition. Irish-boxing.com is in attendance and will be posting live results.
- 44kg Jasmine McCarthy (Setanta L) W/O
- 44kg Dillon Donnelly (St Pauls A) W/O
- 46kg Emily Midwinter (Rosslare) V Ava McCabe (Jobstown) – MCCABE WINS 5-0
- 46kg Alekesesj Lazic (St Nicholas) V Robert Quinn (St Pauls A) – LAZIC WINS 5-0
- 48kg Abbey Molloy (Sacred Heart D) V Ella Joy Thompson (Setanta L) MOLLOY WINS 3-2
- 48kg Kurt Kinsella (Monkstown D) V Caoimhin Connelly (Twin Towns) CONNELLY WINS 4-1
- 50kg Isabel Nolan (Santry) V Skye Ward (Neilstown)
- 51kg Michael Reilly (St Pauls Waterford) W/O
- 52kg Jessica Gallagher (Mulhuddart) V Kayleigh Byrne (Gorey)
- 54kg Elma Barry (Setanta L) W/O
- 54kg Matthew McDonagh (Dukes) V James McCann (St Monicas)
- 57kg Tiegan Farrelly (Dunboyne) V Grace Conway (Tredagh)
- 57kg Lochlainn Beagan (Sean Dorans) V Sean McCusker (Dealgan)
- 60kg Kelsey Langan (Ballina) W/O
- 60kg Aodhan Scott (Glengormley) V Daniel Hunter (Corpus Christi)
- 63.5kg Louis Griffin (Portlaoise) V Patrick Kelly (St Abbans/ Kilmyshall)
- 66kg Sarah Murphy (St Brigids Kildare) W/O
- 67kg John Donoghue (Olympic L) V Calvin Farrell (Brochagh)
- 70kg Chloe Poleon (Dunboyne) W/O
- 71kg Kane Brannigan (Lisburn) V Rati Abuladze (Togher)
- 75kg Nessa Tabachuk (Celtic Eagles) V Alexandra Whittaker (Underdog)
- 75kg John Crowley (St Martha’s) V Jason Whelan (Dublin Docklands)
- 80kg Chulainn McDonnell (Whitechurch) V Edvin Volodkevic (Spartacus)
- 86kg Denis Muntean (Bracken) V Shay O’Dowd (Swords)
- 92kg Christopher Stokes (Crumlin) W/O
- 92+kg Michael Olaloko (Swords) V Owen Piegza (Top End)