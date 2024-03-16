LIVE UPDATES – Breaking Ground

We are ringside in Salthill and ready to go for Breaking Ground, McEleney Promotions debut promotion.

The seven fight card is topped by Thomas O’Toole, has former World title challenger Luke Keeler in six round action, an Irish debut for Shauna O’Keefe, a step up in rounds for Cathal Crowley, a very interesting fight for Irish champion Colm Murphy, the return of Rhys Moran as well as Kate Radomska’s attempts to get back to winning ways.

Irish-Boxing.com will be filing live reports from each fight below.

Please refresh page to see live updates below:

FIGHT #1 Cathal Crowley vs Edgar Kemsky