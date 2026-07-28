MEDAL ALERT – Rock and McAllister step onto Commonwealth Podium

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Kaci Rock and Garyn McAlliser both claimed Commonwealth Games bronze at least today.

Wicklow’s Rock and the Down man both stepped onto the podium courtesy of quarterfinal wins.

The Holy Trinity boxer was utterly dominant in her 65kg quarter final against Niue’s Karen Te Ruki Pasene, forcing three standing counts and coming away with the 5-0 win. Judges scored the bout 30:25; 30:25; 30:25; 30:25; 30:25. Kaci will box for an up-grade on Friday, against home boxer, Caitlin Rainey of Scotland.

Speaking to TNT Sport after her bout, the daughter of four weight Irish champion Jim Rock said “The first one (bout) is always the hardest and especially when there is a medal on the line, so I’m delighted….I didn’t come this far just to come this far. In my mind there are still two more fights. We’re gonna take those one at a time, I’m not rushing anything.’

She adds “A bit slow there today, but it’s been a long wait. I’ve been here a week, no fighting. When I came out I was a bit overwhelmed, seeing the smoke, and the music and all of the people but once you’re focused-in, its only a ring at the end of the day.”

McAllister also outclassed his opponent winning a heavyweight quarter final. McAliister faced Ghana’s Jibirl Muntari, and came away with the 5-0 win and a place on the podium. Judges scored the bout 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30.

Speaking to TNT Sport after his bout, he shared his delight “I put in a lot of hard work for this. When I first started boxing, this was one of my nevers. Never did I think I’d win a Commonwealth Games medal!”

And, he adds, he’d had the opportunity to spar Muntari at Boxing Ireland’s pre-CWG camp “Back in Belfast, he was in our sparring camp and I knew exactly what he was going for. He just wanted to land that big shot on me. I’m good on my feet anyway, so I just had to be fast and stay on my toes and that’s what I done. It was easy!”

The North Down BC man, boxes for an up-grade on Friday against Connor Williams of Wales.

After a titanic battle, Nicole Clyde bows out of Glasgow after two superb performances. The 54kg Antrim BC boxer took on Paris Olympian, and reigning Asian and World champion at the weight, India’s Preeti in her quarter final. The 5-0 decision went to Preeti – but Nicole has banked valuable rounds and experience.