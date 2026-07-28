‘Experience Counts’ – Jay Byrne Explains Why Senan Kelly Beats Steven Cairns

Big fight experience will prove a big advantage for Senan Kelly when he fights Steven Cairns in Dublin on Saturday, says Jay Byrne.

Indeed, the promoter believes the Kildare man’s experience in bigger fights and against more testing opponents will make him an unpassable test for Queensberry’s Cork prospect.

The pair meet in an intriguing all-Irish fight on the undercard of Pierce O’Leary versus Mark Chamberlain at the 3 Arena this weekend.

For Frank Warren and co, Kelly represents the ideal breakout opponent for the Rebel County man they have high hopes for.

However, JB Promotions boss man Byrne doesn’t see it that way. He says the BUI Celtic and Irish title winners’ bouts against the likes of Jake Tinklin, Matthew Tyndall, Declan Geraghty and Ben Marksby give him a distinct advantage going into the DAZN broadcast clash.

“it’s a good fight,” Byrne told Irish-boxing.com.

“I think Senan has more experience. He’s been in more domestics and bigger fights. He’s had the Declan Geraghty fight, the Matthew Tyndall fight, the Jake Tinkler fight and the Ben Maxwell fight. That’s four big fights, and they will stand to him,” he adds before pointing to a size advantage.

“He’d be the natural bigger fighter. He’s a 140lb boxer, but he has fought at 147.”

Cairns, who trains in England with Dave Coldwell, has been tipped for big things and fighter turned fight maker Byrne understands why. The BUI Promoter of the Year

“Senan is up against it. Steven’s really good. He’s one of the most disciplined fighters you’ll see in the country. He does everything by the book, but I’ll back my man.”

Despite the fact he has had some big wins, collected titles and possibly been the domestic fighter of the last three years, Byrne says there is still a real desire about Kelly.

The Leixlip man wants a big arena TV win to add to his resume and wants the rewards that would come with winning under the spotlight.

“He’s asked for this fight. He wanted this fight and I’ll back him. You know, he’s never let me down. He’s asked for this fight and he’s the one who called out Gary Cully. That would have been a tough, tough fight but he wanted it. I’m delighted he’s got his reward in the form of the fight with Steven.”