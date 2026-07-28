‘I Had to Turn it Off’ – Mayo Celebrations Generate Katie Taylor Croke Park Nerves

Katie Taylor admits watching Mayo’s emotional All-Ireland triumph gave her goosebumps – and a glimpse of what could await when she makes history at Croke Park next month.

The Boxing legend says she had to switch off footage of the celebrations after realising she will soon be walking into the same stadium to headline one of the biggest nights in Irish sporting history.

The ground breaking star, who tops the bill at Croke Park on September 5, becoming the first boxer to headline the iconic GAA venue in more than half a century, revealed the electric atmosphere generated by Mayo’s long-awaited Sam Maguire success made the occasion feel even more real.

“It’s been an amazing few days watching clips from that game,” Taylor said.

“Just the reaction from the Mayo supporters, I’m absolutely delighted for them. The 75-year curse has been broken. This is something that all the Mayo people have been talking about for years.”

Watching the celebrations unfold, however, quickly turned her thoughts towards her own date with history.

“I was actually watching a clip this morning and I was thinking the exact same thing. I can’t believe I’m going to be headlining here in a few weeks.

“The noise, just the atmosphere and how electric the stadium is. It’s so special.

“I had to actually turn the clip off, to be honest. I was actually starting to get a bit nervous watching the Mayo players celebrating.”

Taylor believes moments like Mayo’s triumph perfectly capture why sport has such a unique ability to unite people.

“The Mayo fans, the emotions of everyone. Sport is so special, isn’t it?”

For Taylor, Croke Park has always represented the pinnacle of Irish sport.

Like millions across the country, she grew up watching All-Ireland finals unfold at GAA headquarters and admits some of her earliest sporting memories were created from the famous stadium.

“You’re watching those finals on RTÉ, our national broadcaster, every single year. Glued to the TV, waiting to see who’s actually going to win the game.

“They were amazing moments in Irish sport so they were probably my earliest memories.

“I went to a few of those games early on as a kid as well, just to soak up the atmosphere.

“I went to a few concerts there growing up as well. Lots of great memories.”

Now, Taylor is preparing to create another one.

Instead of watching unforgettable moments from the stands or on television, Ireland’s greatest-ever boxer will soon step through the tunnel herself, hoping to add another historic chapter to the rich sporting legacy of Croke Park.