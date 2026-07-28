“European Route Makes Sense” – McCrory Eyes Step-Up Path for Teo Alin

Padraig McCrory believes Teo Alin is ready for a Continental crusade.

Alin made it back-to-back-to-back big wins when he followed up his BUI Celtic and BBBofC Celtic title victories with a defeat of Robert Caswell in the Waterfront last month.

It’s a run of form that has the boxer dreaming of a European push, and his manager believes he may just be ready.

‘The Hammer’ believes Alin’s development is at a stage where careful progression towards continental-level opportunities makes sense — but insists the next step should still be measured rather than rushed.

“He kind of wants to go down the European route and I probably agree with that,” McCrory told Irish-boxing.com.

“I think we probably take a slightly easier fight next and then see what’s available, weigh things up and then go from there.”

The Tyrone fighter’s progress has impressed those close to him, with McCrory highlighting both his activity and steady accumulation of experience as key positives at this stage.

“He’s still fairly early in his career. Only nine fights in about two years and still he has achieved so much.”

While the fighter is keen to kick on he is aware he needs to press pause after a period of fast-forwarding.

“It’s been a very busy year. Two back-to-back training camps and I sort of felt it there. I felt a wee bit sluggish coming near the end of my last fight, but I pushed through it. I missed my wee girl’s first birthday. I couldn’t enjoy family holidays because I’ve been training, so I’m just going to forget about boxing for a whole month and just enjoy the moment with my family.”

“You can’t get that time back.”