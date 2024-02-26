The playing career of Pierre Webó

Pierre Webó is a real standout in Cameroonian football, especially for those who’ve followed African and international soccer. Born in Cameroon in 1982, Webó was a striker who really knew his way around the goal. At this moment you can place a fast bet online – 1xBet features great wagers on Cameroonian footballers too.

Webó began his journey in Uruguay. We can agree that this is not the typical starting point for a Cameroonian player. He started playing at Nacional, which is one of the largest football teams in Uruguay, back in 2000.

His performances were quite solid at the South American team. In fact, his goals helped the team claim the Uruguayan league in both 2001 and 2002. His contributions would help him move to Europe.

Changing continents

In 2003, Webó landed in Spain, starting with Leganés. This move was his stepping stone to La Liga, where he joined Osasuna.

Now, football fans know that La Liga is quite tough. However, Webó managed to be a contribution for his team. He was crucial for Osasuna, especially in that 2005-06 season when they finished fourth, their best ever.

After Spain

After Spain, Webó headed to Turkey, joining İstanbul Başakşehir in 2011. Turkish football is intense, with some of the most passionate fans you'll ever see. But Webó immediately became a crowd favorite. He had a talent for nailing those crucial goals and was a key piece in their attacking game.

On the international stage, Webó was a regular with the Cameroon national team. Some of the main aspects of his international career include:

he was part of the Cameroonian national team between 2003 and 2014;

he played 58 matches in total, including competitions like the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations;

and he scored 19 goals.

Eventually, Webó decided to retire in 2018 after a second but much more brief spell at Nacional in Uruguay. However, after his retirement as a footballer he returned to İstanbul Başakşehir to become an assistant coach. This shows how versatile of an individual he is.