Change of approach for Keane McMahon

Keane McMahon is ready to take a step back so he can two steps forward.

The Dubliner attempted to leap up the ladder when he stepped up to fight American Daniel Gonzalez in Hungtington on Friday night.

It was the second such time ‘The Iceman’ had attempted to skip the boxing queue having fought Jahyae Brown in Madison Square Garden in 2022.

It was also the second time the Steven O’Rourke trained welter went into a big fight on the back of a prolonged layoff. However, he didn’t get ultimate reward for his risk suffering points defeat on the Star Boxing card.

The 29-year-old now plans to change that formula moving forward. Speaking after his fourth pro defeat he said he will now take a get-busy approach and take some building fights before taking advantage of his team’s Star Boxing link and testing himself stateside again.

“What’s next for me is to rebuild. I’ll take the correct fights now and be active,” the Cabra fighter said.

” As always I am up for any challenge but it’s about getting active and getting the feel for fighting again after such a layoff. I’m taking positives from the fight, I did some top work at times and I enjoyed the experience. I got a quality tough 8 rounds banked too, that’s something to build on.”

McMahon lost to a 78-74, 79-73, 79-73 scorecard. However, despite being competitive against a fighter with title-winning experience who has shared the ring with the likes of Danny O’Connor and Chris Algieri, he wasn’t happy with his display.

“I’ve watched the fight back and am really not happy with my performance I think there’s more I could have done but I take nothing away from my opponent who is a warrior and quality fighter,” he adds.

“I’ll never make excuses my preparation was spot on, I just didn’t perform on the night 20 months away from the ring and got back in there at a really high level.”