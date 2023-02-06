Serrano argues ‘True Champ’ Taylor ‘deserves’ Homecoming

Katie Taylor‘s [22(6)-0] deserves a fight in Ireland says the fighter who will be all out to ruin the homecoming party.

A rematch of ‘the greatest women’s fight in history’ was officially confirmed in the ring after Amanda Serrano unified the featherweight division by defeating Erika Cruz in Madison Square Garden, New York this weekend.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed, that the new undisputed featherweight champion will take on the Irish Icon in an undisputed lightweight return on May 20 in Dublin live on DAZN in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The pair served up the Fight of the Year for 2022, won by the Olympic medal winner, when they topped an MSG bill in April and will rematch the modern-day classic in Dublin later this year – and the New York based Puerto Rican says the trailblazer deserves the massive homecoming and home advantage.

“You know, Katie is a true champion, And she came here to New York and [we] fulfilled both of our dreams fighting each other. Now she deserves to fight in Ireland,” she said before suggesting the re-run will be an improvement on the 2022 Fight of the Year.

“And it’s gonna be a bigger and better fight over there.”

Speaking in the ring after Serrano had filled her undisputed dream undisputed lightweight champ Taylor echoed her May 20 opponent’s great fight prediction.

“My whole team was cheering [Serrano] on [against Erika Cruz] because we want this fight, undisputed champion versus undisputed champion.”

“The last fight was an epic fight, and I think the next one is gonna be exactly the same. This is still the biggest fight in women’s boxing. And I only want the biggest fights. Yeah, this is exactly what I want.”