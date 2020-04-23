‘It’s a sling shot forward’ – Sean McComb frustrated fast moving career is on ‘hold’ but remains hopeful Craig Evans fight goes ahead

It took the cornavirus to slow the fastest riser in Irish boxing at present.

Sean McComb [10(5)-0] was climbing the ladder quicker than a fireman under pressure to put out a blaze.

This weekend would have seen him top a second successive Ulster Hall card and face the toughest challenge of his pro career to date.

Craig Evans [20(3)-3(2)-2] at lightweight awaited as did the chance to make another big statement.

McComb admits he was frustrated to see the chance go, arguing the domestic nature of the clash would have seen him leap rather than stride up the ladder in terms of public awareness outside Belfast and Ireland.

However, ‘The Public Nuisance’ points out the fight is postponed rather than cancelled and remains excited with regard to what a victory over the tough and talented Welsh fighter can do.

“It’s not cancelled. I am sure Craig will still take the fight after all this and I know I will anyway. It’s still a perfect fight for me going forward,” McComb told IFL TV before surmising as to what a victory over two time Stephen Ormond defeater can do for his career progression.

“I am not even ranked at lightweight yet. I am ranked eight on Boxrec in the British light welterweight rankings, Craig Evans is ranked sixth at lightweight , so it’s a step going forward at the right weight.

“It has to put me in the top 10, top six in the British. It definitely puts me in contention for a title and I think people will start to recognize me more too.

Evans is a sizable step up for the southpaw, but McComb has moved through the ranks with impressive speed and relative ease to date.

He has been touted by those in the know as one to watch out for and one with world title capabilities.

A win over Evans, who James Tennyson defeated to secure a British title shot, would cement his status as one of Ireland’s best prospects, but he points out the Gavin Rees trained fighter brings more to the table than the reputation as a solid operator.

Fair play to McComb – a percentage of the profits made go to charity during the pandemic. https://t.co/cRx6seSApu — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) April 19, 2020

The 27-year-old believes the domestic nature of the fight will brings added value in terms of spreading the McComb gospel.

“A domestic fight brings a bit more pressure but also gives you a bigger reward because it’s domestic. It’s in the media and in the spotlight. Your constantly going to be in the media for it. It’s a sling shot forward.”

It’s all positive from a fighter who reached double figures in terms of wins in February, but there is a sense of frustration from another character of the game.

The Danny Vaughan trained Holy Trinity graduate had a clear path laid out for the now disrupted year and feels but for the current lockdown he could have reached world level by early next year.

“I know for a fact I was going to be on the Feile show and I was going to get out before Christmas. That’s four fights I was due to have this year. Because of the way MTK are matching me – they are always looking for the right fights at the right time in my career, fights to push me forward – I believe going into the start of next year I would have been high in the world rankings.”

The Belfast fighter remains confident he will reach world level, but with the current pandemic isn’t sure as to when that may happen.

“There are no goals or visions anymore. Obviously I have a long term goal and plan to become world champion, but in terms of how I achieve that world title is put on hold. I don’t even think the government know whats happening in terms when this will all stop. “