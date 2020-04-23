‘I gave it my best shot but just wasn’t to be’ – Amy Broadhurst on Parisian walkway not Tokyo trail

It’s all about Paris and 2024 for Amy Broadhurst.

The young decorated talent had held a brief Tokyo dream, but that was extinguished when world #1 lightweight Kellie Harrington was selected for the European leg of the Olympic Qualifiers earlier this year.

The delaying of those qualifiers and indeed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics may have given the Dundalk favourite and one of two world level Irish amateur lightweights a glimmer of hope, but Broadhurst claims the next Olympics are no longer on her radar.

The reigning Irish lightweight champion – Harrington missed the competition through injury – is confident the Inner City Dub will reach Toyko at her weight. As a result Paris is now the European Championships bronze medal winner’s goal.

“Truthfully I’m not focused on Tokyo anymore, I gave it my best shot to be selected but just wasn’t to be. It’s an experience that will stand to me in the future,” Broadhurst told Irish-boxing.com.

“Paris is definitely the goal. I’m excited about the next four years. I have four years to improve, grow and get even more experience at Europeans and Worlds. I have a lot to learn so my time will come when the time is right.”

There were suggestions that a number of fighters at more competitive domestic weights were informed they may get the chance to qualify for Tokyo if their counterparts didn’t succeed in the European leg of the qualifiers.

Broadhurst reveals she has had no such discussion with the High Performance and fully expects World Championships gold medal winner Harrington to qualify.

“Nothing has been said to me about for the Worlds, but anyway Kellie is more than good enough to qualify so the world [qualifiers] haven’t even come into my mind.”

The Olympic delay seems to have caught the attention of promoters. By all accounts a lot of the worlds top vest and head-guard wearers have been approached with regard to turning over.

The underage European champion hasn’t been approached and reveals any approach would be rebuffed.

“I haven’t had any pro offers but it’s nothing that appeals to me at the moment. I always said I wouldn’t go pro until I got to the Olympics then again who knows what’s around the corner. Nothing has changed in terms of my plans. At the moment I’m working on things that need to be improved and I’ve a lot of time to do so. I’m looking forward to a competition being announced again so I can get back in the ring.”