Team work is dream work for Keane McMahon – Iceman joins St Michael’s stable

It’s a case of team work is dream work for St Michael’s Inchicore’s latest addition Keane McMahon [6(3)-1(0)].

The Dublin fighter worked with his way to BUI Celtic title level under the stewardship of Ballybough BC’s Richie Fox, a coach he had an extremely close bond with.

However, the 25-year-old, who is approaching a year of the ring, felt a change was needed. Not that he doubted the capabilities of Fox, rather he believed he would benefit from being part of a pro stable.

As a result he relocated to Inchicore, where he will now train under Steven O’Rourke and alongside the new gym mates Victor Rabei, Tony Browne, Paddy Nevin, Christian Preston, Aaron O’Reilly and Ryan O’Rourke.

“It was something I was thinking about for a little bit,” ‘The Iceman’ told Irish-boxing.com.

“I needed to be surrounded by professionals in the gym, whereas before in my old gym it was literally just me and Richie every day. Richie is a man I love to bits, he’s more like family than a trainer and hes also a brilliant trainer who I’ve trained with my entire life, so it was a difficult decision but I believe it will be the right move.”

Having sank his teeth into the pudding over the last few months, McMahon claims he can taste the proof.

“It’s been amazing,” he adds when pressed on the move. “The lads have been so welcoming it’s like I’ve been there for years. Me and Steve settled brilliant too. He has added to my style brilliantly and the spars were getting in the gym are top class and only improving me.”

The recent BUI Celtic welterweight title challenger hasn’t just changed trainer he has also decided to alter his weight.

The Dubliner will move up to light middleweight moving forward. He points out his time out of the ring played a part, but also feels it’s a bit of a natural progression.

“I had to get two surgeries on a broken nose and it set me back big time. When I came back I was very heavy so I needed to move up. To be honest the cut to welterweight was hurting me so that played a part. I was struggling a little bit, but I should have been a bit more professional in between camps and not balloon up in weight. I think not having to drop extra couple of kgs will help me big time. I will be a strong light middleweight.”

154lbs is an interesting division with domestic fighters like Graham McCormack, Eddie Treacy, Dom Donegan and Owen Duffy trying to progress toward double figures. It’s the ideal weight for some early all Irish clashes, something McMahon was always keen for a welter.

However, he moves into new territory on the back of a defeat and doesn’t feel he has earned any call out points as of yet.

“Look, I am one of them people who would fight anybody, but I’m coming off a loss so I’ll not talk crap and start name dropping. We will see what happens if the fights get made. But I am open to fighting anyone,” he adds before claiming he can’t wait to get back from training for reasons that may be different to most.

“It’s difficult to be honest but to be fair I am getting kept busy. I have a son due in a months time so the misses has me running around like a mad man. I am enjoying the experience. It’s actually making me look forward to going back training it’s an extra incentive. Hopefully ill be out by the end of the year and have a good testing fight.”