Boxing Olympians, World and European Medalists to contest 2025 National Elite Competition

Olympians, World, European and Commonwealth Games medalists will be contesting the IABA 2025 National Elite Competition taking place in Belfast, June 2nd to 5th.

The competition is being held at World Boxing weights and will be a factor in selecting the Team Ireland team to contest the World Boxing World Championships in Liverpool, September 4th to 14th .It is a collaboration between Central Council and the High Performance Unit, with the invaluable support of Ulster Provincial Council, Antrim County Board and Belfast City Council.

Paris Olympians Daina Moorehouse (50kg, Enniskerry BC Wicklow), Jenny Lehane (54kg, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin), 57kg Michaela Walsh (double Olympian, Holy Family GG Belfast), Grainne Walsh (65kg, St. Mary’s BC Dublin), 75kg Aoife O’Rourke (double Olympian, Castlerea BC), 65kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermot BC, Leitrim) and heavyweight Jack Marley (Monkstown BC, Dublin), will box alongside 2025 World silver medalist, Aoife’s sister Lisa, and 2024 European U23 medalists 55kg Robin Kelly, 50kg Louis Rooney, 55kg Patsy Joyce, 50kg Clepson dos Santos, and 90+kg Martin McDonagh.

Competitors are drawn from clubs in 16 counties: Antrim, Cork, Down, Dublin, Fermanagh, Galway, Kildare, Leitrim, Laois, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and will be boxing an Elite competition in Belfast for the first time.

Two time Olympic bronze medalist, Belfast’s Paddy Barnes, says “To win an Irish Elite title is every young boxer’s dream. I’ve been in 10 Elite competitions, and I’ve won 8 of them. I qualified for the Olympic Games the first year I won an Elites.” And, he says, there’s a buzz around Belfast ahead of the opening bout “There is, indeed. A lot of boxers and a lot of fans have been talking about it. We’ve always had a great turn-out at the Ulster Senior Championships, these are national ones so there’s a bigger buzz, bigger names and better quality of boxing”

Double Olympian, Brendan Irvine, says the standard will be high “ You best believe it. You’ve so many future stars coming through the ranks in the Irish set up. We’ll have Olympians in this tournament, World medalists and European medalists. The level will be severely high and, with the World Championships coming up, they’re all going to be in it for that”

IABA President, Anto Donnelly, said “Responding to the historic decision by clubs at the EGM on April 12th, and acknowledging that World Boxing utilizes different weights in Elite competition, Central Council and the High Performance Unit have created this opportunity for boxers to compete at these weights at national level. I want to thank Central Council members for their vision in supporting this competition, and Kevin and Paddy for their hosting of it”

Ulster President, Kevin Duffy says ” We are thrilled to welcome this Elite Competition to Belfast for the first time in history—a truly momentous occasion for Belfast and for Irish sport. This prestigious event marks a significant milestone, celebrating the strength, talent, and dedication of Ireland’s finest amateur boxers on a stage that reflects the passion and pride of Belfast’s boxing heritage. As a city long known for producing champions and fostering a deep love for the sport, it is an honour to host such a historic championship. We extend a warm welcome to all athletes, coaches, and supporters, and look forward to witnessing an unforgettable showcase of skill, spirit, and sportsmanship. Thank you to Paddy Barnes, President of the Antrim Boxing Board and Liam Corr for helping to secure this event and we look forward to working in partnership with Central Council to ensure this truly is a memorable sporting occasion.”

Antrim President, Paddy Barnes Snr. ‘The first of its kind competition at the new World Boxing weights will be a monumental event and one we are privileged to host in our great city. Belfast has a rich boxing history with over half of Irelands Olympic boxing medals (9) coming from Belfast, we hope to see the next batch of potential Olympic medalists on show. With support from the Belfast City Council and or Belfast Boxing Strategy, we can’t wait to host this historic event the first of its kind to come to the city and province in the history of the IABA.”