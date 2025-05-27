AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

National Elite Competition ENTRANTS and DRAW

The draw has taken place for the 2025 National Elite Competition.

The competition is being held at World Boxing weights and will be a factor in selecting the Team Ireland team to contest the World Boxing World Championships in Liverpool, September 4th to 14th .It is a collaboration between Central Council and the High Performance Unit, with the invaluable support of Ulster Provincial Council, Antrim County Board and Belfast City Council. Central Council has expressed its gratitude to the competition’s hosts and partners: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Ulster Provincial Council, Antrim County Board and Belfast City Council for the invaluable support.”

The competition will be boxed at the Girdwood Community Hub, 10 Girdwood Avenue, Belfast, Antrim, BT14 GEG, June 2nd to 5th.

WOMEN-80KGDownload
WOMEN-80KG-1Download
WOMEN-75KGDownload
WOMEN-65KGDownload
WOMEN-60KGDownload
WOMEN-57KGDownload
WOMEN-54KGDownload
WOMEN-51KGDownload
WOMEN-48KGDownload
WEOMEN-70KGDownload
MENS-50KGDownload
MEN-90KGDownload
MEN-90KG-1Download
MEN-85KGDownload
MEN-80KGDownload
MEN-75KGDownload
MEN-70KGDownload
MEN-65KGDownload
MEN-60KGDownload
MEN-55KGDownload

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

