National Elite Competition ENTRANTS and DRAW

The draw has taken place for the 2025 National Elite Competition.

The competition is being held at World Boxing weights and will be a factor in selecting the Team Ireland team to contest the World Boxing World Championships in Liverpool, September 4th to 14th .It is a collaboration between Central Council and the High Performance Unit, with the invaluable support of Ulster Provincial Council, Antrim County Board and Belfast City Council. Central Council has expressed its gratitude to the competition’s hosts and partners: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Ulster Provincial Council, Antrim County Board and Belfast City Council for the invaluable support.”

The competition will be boxed at the Girdwood Community Hub, 10 Girdwood Avenue, Belfast, Antrim, BT14 GEG, June 2nd to 5th.