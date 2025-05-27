Big Addition – Jason Quigley to Manage Irish Heavyweight

Daniel Fakoyede is quite literally a big addition to the Irish pro ranks.

The 27-year-old becomes the latest amateur name to turn over and adds weight to the domestic heavyweight division.

The Unit 3 trained big man has signed terms with Sheer Sports and will be managed former world title challenger Jason Quigley.

“It’s been a long time coming but I’m excited to get this train going, and it’s not gonna stop anytime soon! Stay tuned for news on my debut.”

Fakoyede has made a mark in the amateurs, reaching Elite level and winning numerous box cups of note.

Sheer Sports believes he is more suited to the pro and are backing the Nigerian-Irish ‘powerhouse’ to be ‘Ireland’s next heavyweight sensation’.

Rumour suggests the heavyweight could make his debut as soon as June on the GBM Galway card .