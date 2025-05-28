“I Won Every Minute” – Donovan Confident Ahead of Crocker Rematch

Paddy Donovan says he’s already beaten Lewis Crocker once—and predicts he’ll do it again.

The Limerick fighter was controversially disqualified in the eighth round of a dramatic world title eliminator in Belfast earlier this year.

Reflecting on the performance, Donovan was emphatic in his belief he deserved victory.

Indeed, the Andy Lee-trained southpaw says he bossed the fight in it entirety.

“I won every minute of the eight rounds,” he said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I felt like Crocker didn’t win a share of a minute of any part of the fight.”

Donovan believes Crocker and his team underestimated him—and paid for it.

“They underestimated my power, my strength, my boxing ability. I think they paid big time on the night—and I think they’ll pay even bigger in the rematch.”

The rematch, likely to land in September and potentially back in Belfast. IBF welterweight mandatory status is up for grabs when the Matchroom pair repeat and ‘The Real Deal’ is determined to take a giant step toward the world title.

A win over Crocker, Donovan believes, will catapult him into title contention. “It’s closer than ever now. And that’s my goal—to be a world champion.”