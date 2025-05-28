Sweet on Sugar – Anthony Cacace has World title message to Eddie Hearn

Anthony Cacace has told Eddie Hearn he wants his world title back.

‘The Apache’ vacated the IBF super featherweight world crown so he could fight Leigh Wood rather than defend against mandatory Eduardo Sugar Nunez.

The move was a financial one, with the Belfast 36-year-old taking the more lucrative option for the sake of his family.

It was a play that Matchroom boss Hearn criticised – and his man, Nunez, went on to win the vacant title, courtesy of a dominant 115-113, 116-112 and 117-111.12-round points win over Masanori Rikiishi at the BUNTAI in Yokohama, Japan.

Not long after the Mexican placed the belt around his waist, Cacace was letting the new champ’s promoter know he’d be willing to fight for his old belt.

Speaking online he said: “Eddie Hearn make an offer. Easy nights’ work.”

Cacace’s has options aplenty after his brilliant run of form. Among them are said to be potential world title opportunities, so it’s far from Nunez or bust for the Holy Trinity graduate.

At present, he is enjoying his success but is determined to get another big fight before Christmas.

“I’ve just been relaxing and waiting for a big shot and hopefully I’ll get a title shot before Christmas,” Cacace told Queensberry.

“It’s been it’s been, honestly, an amazing 12 months. I’ve had three fights against three two-time world champions. I feel like I’m only getting started. Yeah, I’m 36 but I feel great.”

The champion that Cacace’s name has been most regularly linked to is American, O’Shaquie Foster.

“He’s got the WBC title,” he comments. “I think the last person to win that back home in Belfast was Wayne McCullough [McCullough won the WBC super bantamweight title in 1995] so I’d like to be the second.”