‘Proud’ Kieran Molloy’s Galway Homecoming Bigger Than Boxing

For Kieran Molloy, June 28 in Pearse Stadium won’t just be about victory or the prize on offer—it will be about legacy.

The Oughterard native is set to headline a stadium Galway show live on DAZN, bringing big-time boxing to the West—and giving a generation of fighters something to aspire to.

It’s a massive moment for him and his career. However, he claims the card he tops against Kassie Benjamin will also be of huge significance to Western boxers and the Galway Sporting public.

“I love where I’m from. The support has been incredible,” Molloy told Irish-Boxing.com. “Every time I step into the ring, I fight for more than myself. It’s for the community.”

With Pearse Stadium only a short trip from his hometown, Molloy expects the venue to be packed with friends, family, and fans—many of whom have followed him since the amateurs.

“They’ve travelled around Ireland and Europe to support me. To finally give them a night like this, at home, it means everything,” he adds.

The GBM boxer isn’t just thinking about this fight and the toughest test of his career

Molloy believes next month’s card will have bigger ramifications for the sport in Connacht.

The former amateur standout hopes to transform Galway into a hub for Irish boxing.

“There’s so much talent here—Gabriel Dawson, Jason Myers, Adam Hession, more coming through. We’ve got the potential for Galway-only cards in the future. I want to build something lasting.”

As for June 28?

“Three words,” Molloy smiled. “And. The. New.”