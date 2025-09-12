Katie Taylor Excited to See Who Will Join Her as Irish World Champion This Weekend

Katie Taylor admits she is buzzing with excitement ahead of this weekend’s historic all-Irish world title fight between Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker.

The Bray is Ireland’s only reigning world champion, is eager to see which man will join her on the elite list of active Irish world titleholders when the pair rematch for the IBF welterweight crown.

“The first all-Irish World Title fight is amazing,” said Taylor. “The last fight ended so controversially, the clash of styles between [Lewis] Crocker and [Paddy] Donovan is very interesting. I can’t wait for it.”

Ireland is guaranteed a new male world champion regardless of the result, with both Crocker and Donovan vying to become the nation’s first man since Anthony Cacace vacated his IBF super featherweight belt earlier this year to be world champ.

The rematch comes just nine months after Donovan and Crocker shared an enthralling but controversial clash in Belfast earlier this year.

This weekend’s showdown in Windsor not only promises to settle that debate but also crowns a new Irish boxing star on the world stage.

Trailblazing record breaker Taylor believes the fight represents another landmark moment for the sport on the island.

“It’s just brilliant to see two Irish fighters at that level competing for a world title,” she added. “It shows how strong boxing is in this country right now.”

The winner will join Taylor at the summit of the sport, giving Ireland at least two reigning world champions by Saturday night.