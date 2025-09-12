Paddy Donovan: “I’m Going to Stop Lewis Crocker and End His Career”

Paddy Donovan has promised to close the chapter on Lewis Crocker’s career when the pair collide in their eagerly anticipated world title fight in Belfast this Saturday night.

The Limerick stylist, brimming with confidence, insists not only will he become world champion at Crocker’s expense, but he will also deliver a definitive ending to the Belfast man’s career.

The clash, set for Windsor Park, is being billed as one of the biggest all-Irish fights in recent memory.

The stakes could hardly be higher. Victory for either fighter would not only secure world title glory but also open the door to lucrative unification bouts and major nights with major names.

For the Andy Lee-trained Donovan, it represents the culmination of a journey that began in Limerick’s amateur gyms and has seen him steadily climb the ranks since debuting in Belfast back in 2019.

“I am going to become World Champion – and I am going to put an end to Lewis Crocker’s career. I am going to stop Lewis Crocker,” Donovan declared.

“I’ve worked extremely hard in the gym and I know it is my time. I’m looking fantastic and it comes off the training camp that we had and the things we’ve been working on in the gym. My confidence is through the roof and you are going to see on Saturday night just how good I am.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan during todays Press Conference ahead their IBF World Welterweight Title fight Saturday night in Belfast 11 September 2025 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing

“Look, Lewis is a good fighter – I’m not going to take that away from him. He does a lot of things well. But he also makes a lot of mistakes. I just think I can capitalise on those mistakes that he makes. I think I’m a better puncher, that I have more skill, I’ve got more heart, and I’ve got a better engine. I’m better in every single department than Lewis and I just can’t wait to run up on him.”

Crocker has said he will come to the ring much improved from their first meeting, which he won via stoppage, although the Munster southpaw says that won’t make a difference.

“I don’t care what Lewis can do or is going to try. I’ve worked on a lot of new, specific things in the gym and I am looking the best I have ever been. This time round, it has been even a lot better than the last camp. So, my confidence is great and no matter what Lewis Crocker comes out trying to do, or his gameplan, it will be no good to him.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan Face Off for the First Time Fight week ahead of their IBF World Welterweight Title fight on Saturday night. 9 September 2025 Picture By Matchroom Boxing

Saturday night’s fight also carries personal significance for Donovan, who has fought in Belfast, Crocker’s home town, more than anywhere else as a professional.

“When I become World Champion, it’s been a great ride and a great journey, from my amateur days to training with Andy [Lee] to 2019 when I made my debut here in Belfast – in fact, this will be my seventh fight here, so I have practically made it my home. I am delighted to be back here. Some of the best fans in the world are right here in Belfast. Let it be with me or against me, the arena or the stadium is always rocking. To be back here and fighting for a World Title, it’s dreams come true.”

Having put the work in behind closed doors, Donovan is confident his preparation will translate into the performance of his career.

“Look, I know who Lewis is. I know the man Lewis is. I know everything about Lewis. I can read him like a book. You are going to see on Saturday night why I am the better fighter.”