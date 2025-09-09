INTRODUCING – Kyle Smith

The big stage comes early for Kyle Smith, who makes his professional debut on September 13 and says he’s ready to grab the moment.

The young fighter kicks off his paid career on one of the biggest stages Irish boxing has seen in recent years, sharing the spotlight with the historic first-ever all-Irish world title fight.

A slot on the Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan undercard is the type of start most debutants can only dream of, and the Holy Trinity graduate is determined to make it count.

“It’s a pleasure to be on this show, especially being on the undercard of the first all-Irish world title fight, there will be a lot of eyes on the event – I’m buzzing to be part of it.”

Far from being overawed, the prospect sees it as the perfect launchpad.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity as well to go out and show the world the ability I have. I’ve had perfect preparation in my first professional camp, and I’ll be firing on all cylinders come fight night.”

That camp was also something of a fresh start for the debutant.

“My first training camp went [well]. I always train hard no matter what, but I had a good variety of sparring and training. It was my first camp with Dan Boyle too, which I’ve loved and enjoyed – especially learning different aspects of the pro game.”

Speaking in more general terms about his decision to turn over, Smith adds “I decided to turn over professional as I thought it was the right time in my career to turn over,” he explained.

“Yes, I’m still very young but I always had aspirations of being a pro from a young age.”

The 19-year-old suggests he shouldn’t be the only one excited about his debut on the Matchroom card this Saturday.

The Glengormley native believes he has an adaptable style that will entertain fight followers.

“My style for the pro game will suit well and be exciting. I can vary my style – boxing on the back foot and boxing on the front foot with power in both hands,” he adds before discussing the plans of action.

“Short-term goals I have are to learn my craft as a professional fighter. I have plenty of time on my hands, so I’m at the building stages of my career, being smart, and I’m in the right company with my team, manager, and trainer for that. Then ultimately, the long-term goals are to pick up titles such as Commonwealth, British, European, and world titles.”

Returning his focus back onto the weekend and his Windsor Park fight with Conor Meanwell.

“My opponent is game and is coming to give a go, which is great. It will be an exciting fight and I’m really looking forward to kick-starting my career with a good performance.”