Donagh Keary: Being Myself is the Best Way to Catch Hearn’s Eye

Donagh Keary will look to impress Eddie Hearn and the wider boxing world the only way he knows how – by being himself – when he fights on the huge Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan undercard at Windsor Park this weekend.

The unbeaten Ballymena fighter has been handed a slot on one of the biggest shows Irish boxing has ever seen and knows it presents a golden opportunity to catch the eye of the Matchroom boss.

Yet, rather than overthink the occasion or try to be something he’s not, the ambitious prospect says he’ll simply let his natural ability do the talking.

“Just gonna be me and hopefully I catch Eddie’s eye,” Keary told Irish-boxing.com. “I know what I can do, just need to perform.”

The clash is the 23-year-old’s first as a pro in Ireland, and the fact that his home debut takes place on such a stage isn’t lost on him.

“This is a massive weekend, first fight at home, all my friends and family coming to support. Gonna be some experience.”

Keary hasn’t had his opponent confirmed yet – with a string of fighters turning down the chance to face him – but he insists that won’t affect his mindset going into the biggest night of his career so far.

“I don’t know what test to expect because I’ve no opponent yet, they keep turning me down,” he said. “But it doesn’t matter who it is, I’ll be ready.”

The ‘Irish Kid’ also believes the work he has put in across a longer, more structured camp will stand to him, regardless of who eventually stands in the opposite corner.

“The camp has been a lot longer,” explained the Ryan Burnett-trained prospects. “My last two fights were just one straight after another, three or four weeks to prepare. I’m always training and always fit, but this time I’ve had more time and I’ve been in Spain, England, and Scotland sparring all top boys – so I can’t wait to put on a show.”