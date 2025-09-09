Patsy Joyce Defeats Olympic Medal Winner to Reach World Quarters

Patsy Joyce moved to within a win of a World Championship medal in Liverpool this afternoon.

On a day when Lisa O’Rourke contests for a medal, the Westmeath man won through to the quarter finals of the prestigious competition.

Even more impressively, the southpaw did so by defeating an Olympic medal winner.

Joyce outscored a Paris Olympics bronze medalist in Bulgaria’s Javier Ibanez Diaz to move to the last eight of the tournament.

Joyce won the first round 4-1, and forced a standing count of his opponent in the second.

A point deduction added some jeopardy, meaning there were some nerves when the fight, which was ended early because of a cut in the second round, went to the cards.

In the end, the Olympic Mullingar fighter got the nod and scored a 3-2 decision win. Joyce will look to step onto the podium when he returns to action on Wednesday.

The victory means Ireland will have four boxers already through to the quarters, with Joyce joining Grainne Walsh, Lisa O’Rourke and Aoife O’Rourke in the medal bouts.

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC