“Same Result, Better Performance” – Molloy Backs Crocker To Be Old Rival Donovan

Kieran Molloy believes it will be the same result but a different performance when Lewis Crocker rematches Paddy Donovan in one of the biggest fights in Irish boxing history this weekend.

Donovan’s original domestic nemesis has been working alongside his most recent Irish rival in Dubai throughout the lead-up to the historic world title fight, set for Windsor Park and this Saturday.

The Galway man, who shared the ring with Donovan in one of Irish boxing’s more famous recent National Elite finals, has been impressed with what he has seen from Crocker in camp.

Molloy sees a notable difference in ‘The Croc’ and says that it will translate into an improved performance.

“It was a new experience for us both being in Dubai and we got some great weeks of sparring in,” Molloy, who scored a knockout win in Dublin on Friday, told Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s looking ready and I see a big difference in him this time around.”

The Belfast side of the IBF welterweight world title fight won the pairs first meeting in March, having his hand raised after ‘The Real Deal’ was disqualified for hitting after the bell.

However, the Sandyrow native has been vocal about the fact that he feels he underperformed in the SSE Arena earlier this year.

Former International team mate Molloy claims the underperforming part won’t repeat itself live on DAZN this Saturday but the result will.



“I believe the fight will play out a lot differently this time. They are two great fighters and a huge night for Irish boxing.”

Molloy holds world title hopes of his own, but needs a run of wins to get into contention, something he feels is inevitable. The 26-year-old is confident he will join the world-level party very soon.

“Ireland has always produced great welterweights and it won’t be long before I’m in the mix with them.