Lisa O’Rourke Figths for a World Championship Medal Today

Lisa O’Rourke will look to become a THREE time World Championship medal winner in Liverpool today.

The talented 70kg boxer, who already has a World gold and silver among her collection, can secure a third medal and bronze at the very least if she defeats Australia’s Lekeisha Pergolit in the quarter final.

The Castlerea woman got to this stage following this storming performance against Colombia’s Shirleidis Orozco, a display she will be confident she can build on.

O’Rourke will be joined in Tuesday action by Paris Olympian Dean Clancy, emerging talent Patsy Joyce and new to the International scene Brian Kennedy.

Joyce takes on Javier Ibanez a Cuban-schooled Bulgarian for a place in the quarter finals, Sligo’s Clancy fights Lasha Guruli in the last 16, while Kennedy makes in World debut against Ukraine’s Danylo Zhasan.

The schedule is as follows:

1pm

Ring A, Afternoon Session

Quarter Final

Bout 5: 70kg Lisa O’Rourke V Lekeisha Pergolit, AUS (Top Seed)

2.45pm

Last 16

Ring B, Afternoon Session

Bout 12: 55kg Patsy Joyce V Javier Ibanez Diaz, BUL

8.30pm

Last 16

Ring B, Evening Session

Bout 11: 65kg Dean Clancy V Lasha Guruli GEO

9.45pm

Last 16

Ring A, Evening Session

Bout 16: 85kg Brian Kennedy V Danylo Zhasan, UKR

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC

Support Staff