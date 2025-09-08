Grainne Walsh Moves To Within Touching Distance of a Worlds Medal

Grainne Walsh is one win away from a World Championship medal.

The St Mary’s BC fighter won through to the World Boxing Championship quarter finals courtesy of her second win in the tournament on Monday.

The Offaly native was a class above Spain’s Mariana Soto Torres and progressed past the last 16 courtesy of a 5-0 victory.

Walsh will now box for bronze at the very least against China’s Yang Liu, Paris Olympic silver medalist on Wednesday.

Walsh’s fellow Olympians Jenny Lehane and Jack Marley didn’t enjoy the same fate.

Kazakhstan’s Sagyndyk Togambay defeated Monkstown heavyweight Marley, the fight ending in a 4L-1 decision for the Kazak.

DCU’s Lehane also bowed out at the last 16 stage, suffering a points defeat to USA’s Yoseline Perez, the top seed in the weight.

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC

Support Staff