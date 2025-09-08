Grainne Walsh Moves To Within Touching Distance of a Worlds Medal
Grainne Walsh is one win away from a World Championship medal.
The St Mary’s BC fighter won through to the World Boxing Championship quarter finals courtesy of her second win in the tournament on Monday.
The Offaly native was a class above Spain’s Mariana Soto Torres and progressed past the last 16 courtesy of a 5-0 victory.
Walsh will now box for bronze at the very least against China’s Yang Liu, Paris Olympic silver medalist on Wednesday.
Walsh’s fellow Olympians Jenny Lehane and Jack Marley didn’t enjoy the same fate.
Kazakhstan’s Sagyndyk Togambay defeated Monkstown heavyweight Marley, the fight ending in a 4L-1 decision for the Kazak.
DCU’s Lehane also bowed out at the last 16 stage, suffering a points defeat to USA’s Yoseline Perez, the top seed in the weight.
