Fathers, Fans and Fight Talk – Molloy vs McKenna Rumour Mill Turns

Seconds after Kieran Molloy finished off Nourdeen Toure in the 3Arena on Friday night, an interesting rumour started.

Amid the loud Galway celebratory cheers were whispers of an all-Irish fight.

Both fight followers and people within the industry were discussing the possibility of a Molloy – Stevie McKenna meeting.

The fact that Monaghan’s McKenna was ringside for the Westerner’s win obviously played a part in the rumours starting, while a friendly exchange between the pair’s fathers added fuel to the fire.

It has to be pointed out at this stage, it’s nothing but rumour. However, even faint talk of the match-up has generated excitement.

Molloy got over the disappointment of seeing a possible breakthrough fight with Kassie Benjamin fall through, as well as a Pearse Stadium homecoming with win in Dublin.

The former amateur of note is now a free agent and, as such, would welcome any fight that might draw attention.

A McKenna meet would certainly garner interest. The aggressive attacking Smithborough native did have the chance to break out when he fought Lee Cutler live on Sky Sports last time out. However, having suffered defeat and with Sky reviewing their relationship with boxing, ‘The Hitman’ could also benefit from a high-profile domestic encounter.