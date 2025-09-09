Big Night, Big Opportunity: Agyarko Aims to Step Onto World Title Track at Windsor

It’s a big night in more ways than one for Caoimhin Agyarko.

Not only does he get to step into the chief support spotlight on a historic stadium card at Windsor Park on Saturday, the Belfast light middle believes he has a chance to step firmly into the world title path.

The Belfast light middleweight faces Ishmael Davis on the undercard of Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan’s vacant IBF welterweight title fight at Windsor Park, a bill expected to draw a huge crowd and a global audience on DAZN.

For Black Thunder, who has endured periods of frustration across his career, it’s the kind of platform he needs— and one he intends to seize.

“This is the big one I think,” Agyarko told The Ring. “Fighting in a stadium like Windsor Park in my backyard on an all-Irish world title card and being co-main event is massive for my career. Hopefully I have the right dance partner on the night to go out and show the world how good I am.”

Davis has been talking a good game and says he has brought his dancing shoes, all of which is music to the popular Holy Trinity graduate’s career. He believes a game and ready to fight Davis will allow him to sow his wares and take a serious step toward a world title shot.

“It’s exactly what I’ve been calling for. I feel like I’m within touching distance of a world title. I’m world ranked so go and get past Ishmael Davis and then we push on.

“I’m in competition with nobody else but Caoimhin Agyarko,” he said. “I’m on my own path… I feel like beating Davis on this stage will kick down the door to world level.”

Photo credit Matchroom and Mark Robinson