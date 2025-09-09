Bateson’s Team Took Costly Blow in Glove Row, Says Michael Conlan

Michael Conlan says Jack Bateson’s team handed him a knockout edge before a punch was even thrown — by forcing him into the kind of gloves that made the stoppage inevitable.

The Belfast star had requested custom orthopedic gloves to give extra protection to his hands, gloves he argues may have also provided additional protection to his opponent’s chin in the 3Arena.

However, Bateson’s corner objected, pushing instead for the Olympic medal winner to wear horsehair “puncher’s gloves.”

It was, Conlan insists, a decision that backfired spectacularly.

“They didn’t want me to use my gloves, so I had to wear horsehair gloves,” he explained after the fourth round stoppage win. “I told them it was the biggest mistake they made. My own gloves are more spongy — Jack probably wouldn’t have been hurt as easy if I’d been wearing them. They gave me the kind of gloves that let the shots really land.”

Bateson was dropped and then stopped in successive rounds as the 33-year-old Irish favourite reannounced himself to the featherweight division in front a large following.

Both visits to the canvas came after sensationally skillfully shots landed clean, although they were punches the two-time world title challenger believes may not have done as much damage if Conlan had gotten his way pre-fight.

“They basically put the KO in my hands,” Conlan laughed afterward. “I told them they’d regret it, and they did.”

While he questioned the pre fight demand, the world title hopeful made sure to show respect once the dust had settled.

“Massive respect to Jack. I hope he’s home safe with his family. I always pray before a fight that both of us get home safe. But his team made the wrong call with those gloves, and it cost them.”