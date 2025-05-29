“Unreal”: Kian Hedderman on Sparring Joseph Parker and Learning From the Best

Kian Hedderman hasn’t even thrown a punch as a professional yet, but already the Limerick fighter has shared a ring — and a house — with a former world heavyweight champion.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com following confirmation of his move to the paid ranks, Hedderman gave a glimpse into his surreal experience sparring with elite-level heavyweight Joseph Parker.

“It’s a blessing just to be in the same ring as someone like Joseph Parker,” the Limerick man said. “I actually stayed overnight with him a couple of nights, just living with him basically for a week. It was unreal.”

The new Sheer Sports signing was invited into Parker’s camp by coach Andy Lee, who oversees the New Zealander’s training in Dublin. That invitation turned into more than just sparring rounds — it became a masterclass in how a world-level athlete lives, prepares, and performs.

“I used to be looking at him thinking, ‘Nah, this isn’t real.’ But then when you get in the ring with him, it gets real real fast,” he laughed.

The 21-year-old, who boasts three national amateur titles, said the time spent with the former heavyweight champion was eye-opening not only because of the intensity but the mentality of a top-level fighter.

“He’s a star — but also an absolute gentleman. You see how he moves, how he talks, how he carries himself, and it makes you raise your own standards.”

Parker wasn’t the only top talent Hedderman has shared the ring with. The OLOL graduate also sparred with Olympic silver medallist and fast-rising light heavyweight Ben Whittaker during his time training Lee.

“Ben is phenomenal — honestly, high-class. You learn so much sparring him. It was a huge opportunity, and I’m grateful Andy gave it to me.”

Training alongside names like Parker, Whittaker, Paddy Donovan, and Jamie Morrissey has only strengthened Hedderman’s belief that the pro game is where he truly belongs.

“This is what I’ve always been around. Since day one I’ve trained like a pro, lived like a pro, and now it’s official. These experiences just show me I’m on the right path.”