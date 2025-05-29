Solo Sport, Army Mentality – Owen Corrigan Ready to Make Noise in Australia

Boxing may be a solo sport, but Owen Corrigan is building an army.

The Dublin prospect might be the only one stepping through the ropes this weekend in Australia, but he’s made it clear he’s not walking this path alone.

With a tight-knit team behind him and a growing fanbase, ‘The Bomber’ is all in on making his name heard every time he fights.

“I’m lucky to have so many incredible people around me that have helped me get a profile,” he says when speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “My fighting style isn’t boring so I make sure to entertain, and it is important for me to have an army around. It certainly brings me on as a fighter.”

Corrigan returns to the Metro City, Northbridge and trades leather on a Dragon Fire Boxing card.

It’s his third bout since turning over last November and although he’s clocked up fights quickly, he insists he’s not just collecting wins — he’s chasing real progress.

“Yeah, being active is key,” he says. “I want to build up as much experience as possible. You can only learn so much in sparring, but becoming an experienced fighter, dealing with fight camps and fight night — they’re so important as we go through the levels.”

Corrigan didn’t expect to be this busy so soon into his journey but has embraced the challenge. The early momentum has lit a fire under the Australian based Irish fighter, and now titles are starting to appear on the radar.

“It’s a bit of both,” he explains when asked if the activity was planned. “I wasn’t expecting to be so active, but yeah — I’m not fighting journeymen, so the idea is to be looking at titles soon enough. Obviously, once you open that door you can’t close it, so we’re making sure we take whatever mandatory steps we have to.”

Corrigan is coming off what he describes as a “big step up,” and a win over Liang Wang.

“I did what I had to,@ he comments. “I learned a lot, so I’m happy with it,” he reflects. “I had a lot going on fight week that would throw many other fighters off in that challenge, so I’m more than confident in taking on other challenges.”

This weekend, he’s expecting Alex Muster to bring another stern test but is confident in his preparation.

“I’m expecting a hard-fought win and I’ve prepared for various different scenarios. However, I’m gonna try to control the fight and dictate how it goes.”

With each performance, the hype around Corrigan builds. But the former Monkstown amateur isn’t getting lost in the noise — he’s focused on where he’s going and how he’s going to get there.

“I’m in this game for success, so I’m gonna chase it with everything I can,” he says. “That being said, I’ve an amazing team between my coaches and Dragon Fire Boxing — so whatever they have in plan, I’ll confidently chase it.”