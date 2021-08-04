Four Irish fighters to fight in Luxembourg

Four Irish fighters will appear on a Luxembourg show scheduled for October 31.

Allan Phelan [10(7)-3(1)-1] , Francy Luzoho [2(1)-1], Keane McMahon [6(3)-2(1)] and John Cooney [5(1)-0] will all fight on the Continent come Autumn.

‘Young Wolfe’ Phelan returns for the first time since he stopped Aidan Metcalfe at the National Stadium in March of 2019 and for the first time since he teamed up with Steven O’Rourke.

Luzoho ended his own frustrating period of inactivity when he defeated Marko Pavlovic in July and returns to the country where he registered that win in October.

‘Iceman’ McMahon is another who is just back from a period out. The Dubliner jumped straight back in at the deep end when he took on Belgium prospect Anass Messaoudi on the All Eyez on Brussell’s II card. BUI Celtic title challenger McMahon suffered defeat in his first fight in two years and will look to return to winning ways in October.

Cooney has had no such issues. The Galway-based, Dublin-trained English fighter hasn’t been a pro a year as of yet but has managed five fights and five wins. He will be looking to extend his unbeaten start after the Summer.

Opponents have yet to be confirmed for all four fighters.