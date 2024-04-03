European Youth Championship DRAW – Two Irish Boxers Compete on Opening Day

Two Irish boxers make their European Youth debuts on the opening day of the latest installment of the prestigious tournament.

Lightweight Jack Johnson is the first of the Class of 2024 through the ropes. The Marble City BC boxer takes on akes on Ibrahim Alp Bakir of Turkey.

Ryan Connolly, Ireland’s 67kg representative is through the ropes soon after, the Setanta BC, Kildare contests against Georgia’s Elnur Abdulaevi in bout 7.

Both box in Ring B’s afternoon session, which begins at 2pm, Irish time.

The draw took place yesterday and threw up some very interesting ties.

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, will box his first contest against Georgian opposition. 51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, meets Azerbaijan, while 57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC opens his account against England. Meeting Turkey is his first contest is 63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC. European Junior champion, 71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, takes on an IBA-B boxers in his first bout of the tournament, while 92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin meets Poland.

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin will box Azerbaijan in her first bout; 50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo also meets England. 52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth contests against Romania while 54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford faces Turkish opposition. 63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC has a bye to the quarter finals, and will box either Spain or Hungary. The only other Ireland boxer with a bye is 66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin – she’ll box that bout against either Turkey or Poland.

Ava Henry and Adam Olaniyan Dublin have been named Team Captains

Ireland has a highly successful recent history at the tournament – the 2022 team won more medals at this competition that any other Team Ireland Youth squad contesting a European level tournament. They came home with 3 gold for Team Co-Captain, 71kg Bobbi Flood, 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly and 81+kg Cliona D’arcy., a silver for 70kg Laura Moran and 3 bronze for 48kg boxers Georgia Dunn McGovern and Patsy Joyce, 50kg Katie O’Keeffe, and 63kg Winnie McDonagh.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly