Aidan Walsh takes a step toward Olympic Qualification

Aidan Walsh moved a step closer to Olympic qualification with another assured performance in Bangkok today.

The Tokyo bronze medal winner progressed to the Round of 16 in the 71kg division courtesy of victory over Youcef Islam Yaiche.

Wlash defeated Algerian by a card of 4-1 to move along the Path to Paris.

The win was the Belfast Matador’s second in the tournament, he will box for a third time tomorrow.

The lay of the light middleweight land means four wins could secure Walsh passage to the Paris 2024, although there is a scenario where he would need five.

Jennifer Lehane will be looking to make it two wins from two for Team Ireland on Tuesday when the bantamweight makes her tournament debut against Puerto Rico’s Angelyris Lopez in Bout 5 of the Evening Session. The DCU fighter is expected to box at 1:30 pm, Irish time.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

Photo credit Joe Walsh

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.