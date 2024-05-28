Belfast Brawl – Queensberry Confirm Exciting Belfast Card

As if Conor Quinn in Commonwealth title action wasn’t enough, Queensberry have just confirmed a card that includes a mouthwatering all Irish clash between Pierce O’Leary and Darragh Foley, as well as title fights for James McGivern and Colm Murpjhy.

Frank Warren and co will return to Belfast for the first time since they promoted Irish great Carl Frampton on June 28.

They bring the TNT Cameras and what promises to be a brilliant fight card to the SSE Arena.

Belfast’s new big ‘wee man’, the fast-rising Quinn is in Commonwealth title action on the top of the bill. ‘The Magnificent’ will look to continue stepping up the ladder against undefeated Leeds native Conner Kelsall in another massively intriguing clash on the bill.

An all Dublin clash co-mains as no-nonsense big punching O’Leary takes on the massively entertaining teak tough Foley in a Sheriff Street versus Blanch bout that’s all but guaranteed to deliver.

Irish champion super featherweight champion Murphy faces former Scottish title holder Jack Turner on the card, while the Jason Quigley managed McGivern defends his BUI Celtic title against Rashid Omar in the cards fourth title fight.

Cork prospect Steve Cairns will also populate the card, making his Irish debut as will Warren’s Mayo fighter Eoghan Lavin and a number of Quennsberry’s British stable.

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty, who has a big fight on June 7, and Willo Hayden, both of whom are signed to Warren have yet to be confirmed on the bill.