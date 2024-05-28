Final Olympic Qualifier – Jennifer Lehane maintains Ireland’s 100 percent start

It’s a case of one down two to go for Jennifer Lehane as she registered victory in the final Olympic Qualifier in Thailand today.

The bantamweight made her tournament debut against Angelyris Lopez and defeated the Puerto Rican by a score of 4-1.

The victory moves the DCU boxer into the last 16, meaning she is just two wins away from becoming an Olympian.

The win also maintains Ireland’s 100 percent start to the tournament and was Ireland’s second of the day.

Aidan Walsh scored his second win in Bangkok earlier in the day.

The Tokyo bronze medal winner progressed to the Round of 16 in the 71kg division courtesy of victory over Youcef Islam Yaiche.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

Photo credit Tara Robins

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.