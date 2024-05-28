‘It’s Time’ – Eddie Hearn has big fight Gary Cully plans

It’s time for Gary Cully to roll the dice declares Eddie Hearn.

The promoter suggests the revival is complete, the learning is done, and it’s now time for ‘The Diva’ to take a gamble.

The Kildare southpaw put some more distance between himself and his sole career defeat, suffered at the gloves of Jose Felix Jr, with victory in Leeds on Saturday.

Cully was controlled and as comfortable as you can be against a top-level fighter who twice ruled Europe at lightweight, in Francesco Patera.

Promoter Hearn was impressed with the performance and now thinks it’s time to make a big leap.

The Matchroom boss told the Irish Mirror: “I thought Gary Cully boxed well, I mean Patera didn’t stop coming non-stop, (Gary) busted him up nice. We know that Patera is very, very durable and I thought Gary boxed well. He is going to need to be better to beat the elite guys, but it’s time now to gamble. He’s going to have to jump into a really big fight.”

It’s possible the comments are a dressed-up and disguised sink-or-swim call by Hearn but Cully will welcome them either way.

The Unit 3 lightweight is eager to step up and feels ready for a big fight. Before Saturday he was calling for world title eliminators or world title fights next and it now seems at the very least Matchroom will secure him a big name.

Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing