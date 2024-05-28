Amy Broadhurst reacts to first win under Team GB banner

Amy Broadhurst praised her coaches after she registered a successful debut for Great Brittian in Thailand yesterday.

The Dundalk boxer scored a comfortable win over Spain’s Sheila Martinez at the Olympic Boxing qualifying tournament in Bangkok to get her lightweight Olympic bid off to a successful start.

The clash was Broadhursts first since switching allegiance to Team GB, her first since she was beaten in the welterweight division by GB’s Rosie Eccles in the quarter-final of the European Games in Poland and her first at lightweight since the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Speaking after the win ‘Baby Canelo’ said she was happy just to be back through the ropes and expressed gratitude to her new team.

“I’m glad to get the first one out of the way,” Broadhurst said after the contest, “It’s OK sparring and stuff but the nerves before a fight are completely different so it’s good to finally be back in there at my natural weight as well.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better bunch of people to be working with. They’ve been amazing to me,” she added when addressing her new coaches.

The fighter who won World and European goal in an Irish vest switched allegiance to Great Britain- who she qualifies for through her English father – after not being selected by Ireland to compete in this same final Olympic qualification tournament.

If the talented southpaw does qualify for via the final qualifier she will compete at Paris 2024 in the same weight class as Olympic gold medal winner Kellie Harrington.