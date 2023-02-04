‘Juicy’ – B.I.G moment for Jamie Morrissey

‘It’s all good, baby baby.’

This is ‘Juicy’ Biggie style for Jamie Morrissey [4(1)-0].

The Limerick fighter, who by all accounts has rhyme capabilities of his own, is living the dream and loving the excitement around his mouthwatering BUI Celtic light heavyweight title fight with Kevin Cronin [5(2)-0] .

The Muay Thai convert came to boxing with a ‘set the tone’ agenda and is rejoicing in how that tone chimes.

The first all-Irish fight of the year, which plays out on MHD’s The Climb show in the Europa Hotel Belfast tonight, is just Morrissey’s fifth fight, but amazingly his third domestic clash and his second title fight.

It’s exactly how the Treaty boxer wanted his career to go and while relatively big fights have been regular they haven’t become an anti-anticlimactic norm.

“It’s still juicy. This is juicy out,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m really enjoying this. There is a real buzz about this fight in particular. I’ve proven I’d fight anyone and I’m going to continue to show people that.

“I’m feeling grateful this week. Physically, emotionally and spiritually I’ve never been better. I’m just loving life right now.”

The Shaun Kelly fighter does have that fight week eye of the tiger when speaking about the clash but speaks with a pressure-free air – and is genuinely looking forward to tonight’s battle.

“There is a lot playing into the enjoyment factor,” he adds.

“Fair play to Kevin he says this is the Irish Gatti Ward, stepping back and looking at it you say, ‘you know what? This is a big fight’. It’s big fight to open up the year. I sold out my tickets, he did as well, you just have to take a step back and enjoy it. Times like this and fights like these don’t come around too often. It’s big I’m going up to Belfast, I love that town, I’m the main event, it’s class, just class.”

The Limerick side of the Treaty-Kingdom clash isn’t just excited about competing in the eagerly anticipated 50-50, he is determined to win it and wants to become the first ever person to hold BUI Celtic titles at two weights simultaneously.

“So much rides on this but the beautiful thing is I feel none of that pressure,” he continues before defining in detail what is at stake for him.

‘I’m in love with Jesus Christ and I want to get a position where I can get people closer to that. Winning this gives me that extra bit of credibility. Financially I will step into a new stage of my career. Make my mother proud! My mother had a tough year, we’ve had some deaths in the family. This is for the people that support me, my sponsors, the gym, I love this gym [Eiremuay Siam], Rob Ng, Shaun Kelly, and everyone that backs me. I can not personify how much this fight means to me.

“A lot rides on it but I’m feeling no pressure. I’m enjoying everything about this fight.”

That content-happy approach doesn’t always go hand in hand with the fight game but to ensure he continues smiling after the final bell tonight, Morrissey knows he may have to grimace and get mean, something he says he is more than happy to do.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’m craving a war and I’m coming to win.