Cuban Test Next for Callun Walsh

Callum Walsh [7(6)-0] will continue his step up policy when he fights in LA next month.

‘The King’ will make the first defense of his WBC United States Silver light-middleweight crown against Cuban Livan Navarro [13(7)-1], on August 26 at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California.

The Cobh starlet claimed the strap by defeating the experienced and well travelled Carson Jones on June 9. The victory and the manner in which it was achieved – Walsh stopped the American in the fourth round – was a statement win, particularly considering it came in just his seventh fight.

The fighter promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has been handed another chance to impress when he fights on the top of a UFC FIGHT PASS card in August.

‘The Machine Gun Kid’ comes to the ring armed and dangerous. The 32-year-old has seven knockouts from 13 wins, holds victories over fighters with winning records and only lost once.

A stylish win over the the Cuban schooled boxer, who comes to this fight after defeating Puerto Rican Antonio Sanchez by decision, would certainly see the Freddie Roach trained 22-year-old southpaws stock raise even further.